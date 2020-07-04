HAWKES (Pinder), Barbara Barbara Hawkes passed away peacefully at home of natural causes. She was surrounded by family who whispered words of love into her ear and held her hands as she flew free. Barbara was 91 years old. Barbara was born in Chicago and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Very athletic, she was a competitive mile swimmer and a collegiate golfer. She worked as a flight attendant for Capital Airways, and was also a legal research assistant. After marriage, she lived in Boston and Lighthouse Point, Florida, for twenty years before moving to Monte Sereno, CA, where she lived for 47 years. Barbara graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Arts in U.S. History when she was 49 years old. Prior to that, she studied Political Science at Bowling Green State University, Boston University and Radcliffe. Throughout her lifetime, she was a passionate supporter of women's rights and a proud member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Barbara will always be remembered as a smart, witty, independent woman who could be counted on to speak her mind and stand up for herself. Barbara is survived by her sons, Chris and Sam; her daughter-in-law, Shannon; and her two grandsons, Oscar and Calvin. Her devoted husband, Fred predeceased her in 2012. We will miss Barbara's humor and feisty spirit. She was our matriarch. The family is holding a private graveside service at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga, CA, where Barbara will be laid to rest under a beautiful, shady tree alongside her husband Fred. Donations may be made in her honor to the AAUW.



