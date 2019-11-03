|
HELFMAN, Barbara On Wednesday October 30, 2019, Barbara Helfman, retired businesswoman and loving mother, passed away at 77 yrs old. Barb was born December 18, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio. At 18, she married Dr. Edwin Helfman and moved to Middletown, Ohio. Barb received her Masters in Psychology from Miami University of Ohio in 1976. She started her first business, Something Different, with friends in 1976 as a gift shop and interior plantscape business on Central Avenue in Middletown, Ohio. In 1984, Barb started TopSiders, a company that makes planters that sit on top of office dividers. She held four patents for her inventions and was inducted in the Hall of Fame by the California Interior Plantscape Association. Barb was also a partner in Freedom Garden Products. Barb was a prolific writer and wrote a regular column for Interiorscape and I-Plants magazine, as well as other industry trade journals. She was also a mentor and great support to many in the industry and beyond, even nicknamed Aunt Barb. Barb was dedicated to her industry through her participation in various associations and committees. Barb, along with Charlotte Fleishman and Dan Shoemaker, sold Something Different in 1995. She then started living part time in Las Vegas. Barb was preceded in death by her father, Meyer, her mother, Rose and her ex-husband, Ed. She is survived by her children, Eve and Marc, her sister Jackie, her brother-in-law, Paul, her nieces Theresa and Susie and nephews Daniel and Kory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nature Conservancy to their Plant a Billion Trees Initiative, https://support.nature.org/site/Donation2?df_id=13740&13740.donation=form1
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 3, 2019