HENLE, Barbara J. Age 83 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 2, 1935, the daughter of Wallace and Carrie (Bowling) Wilson and was a 1953 graduate of Hamilton High School. On January 7, 1956, in Hamilton she married Howard P. Henle and he preceded her in death on August 28, 2005. Mrs. Henle was a member of Delta Theta Chi Sorority for 62 years. Barbara was a member of the Monday Knitters Club. Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Rick) Kammer of Hamilton; two grandsons, Michael (Katie) and Brian (Amanda) Kammer; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Mazzella, Arianna, Andrew, Carrie, and Maddux Kammer; a niece; a nephew; sister-in-law, Audrey Wilson. Besides her husband, Howard, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Theodore and Arthur Wilson; a sister-in-law, Janet Wilson. Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Fr. Jeffrey Silver officiating followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 12:30pm-1:30pm Friday in the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Children's Hospital. Online condolences available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com