Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Herman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Herman Obituary
HERMAN, Barbara Louise Age 71, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Herman; sister, Peggy Mensching; and fianc?, Gary Cundiff. Barb is survived by her daughters, Tricia (Darin) Sargent and Kristin (Jose) Gonzalez; grandchildren, DJ Sargent, Justin Sargent, Chase Gonzalez and Carissa Gonzalez; sister, Carol Thomas; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10-11am at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am. Barb will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. The family would like to thank the staff at Kingston of Miamisburg for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barb's memory to or The . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now