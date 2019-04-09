|
HERMAN, Barbara Louise Age 71, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Herman; sister, Peggy Mensching; and fianc?, Gary Cundiff. Barb is survived by her daughters, Tricia (Darin) Sargent and Kristin (Jose) Gonzalez; grandchildren, DJ Sargent, Justin Sargent, Chase Gonzalez and Carissa Gonzalez; sister, Carol Thomas; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10-11am at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am. Barb will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. The family would like to thank the staff at Kingston of Miamisburg for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barb's memory to or The . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019