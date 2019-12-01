|
HOLMES (Ward), Barbara Hillman A. 67, of Tipp City, died November 19, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County. Born January 31, 1952 in Covington, KY, she attended Glen Este High School and the Univ. of Cincinnati. She was a dedicated teacher at John H. Morrison Elementary for 35 years and a favorite substitute teacher in Tipp City for 8 years. Preceded in death by her father, James Ward. Survived by her loving family, including mother Dolores, husband Tom, daughter Amy, grandson EJ, brothers Dave and Steve, sister Kathy, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was so loved by her students, fellow teachers, and the many friends she made throughout her life. During her illness she appreciated the support of the Pink Ribbon Girls and Ohio's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to these organizations. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 7, at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Drive, with visitation at 11:00a, service at 12:00. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Funeral arrangements by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019