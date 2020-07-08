1/1
BARBARA HORTON
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORTON, Mrs. Barbara Ann Age 79, of Dayton, OH passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Kindred Hospital. Barbara was born in Hamilton, OH to Ambrose L. and Cora K. Reid on November 13, 1940. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1958. She retired from Wonder Bread Co. with 30 plus years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, bowling with the "Southwest Golden Agers" at Capri Lanes and playing BINGO at Valley Pike Bingo. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles L. Horton; son, Dale M. Stone; daughter, Sheila M. Stone-Williams; and grandson, Justyn E. Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Ursula (Kevin) Taylor; grandchildren, Kevin Joseph Taylor II, Benjamin Michael-Dale Taylor, Aaron LaSalle Taylor and Jocelyn Williams; special friends, Robert Andrews, Rita & Joseph Martin, Dorothy & Edward Harvey; and a host of other relative and friends. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 11:30 AM at Loritts Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428, Rev. Elmer S. Martin, M. Div., officiating. A walk through viewing will be on Thursday, 9:00 AM until time of services. The family will receive relatives and friends at 10:30 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St., www.loritts-neilson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Viewing
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved