HORTON, Mrs. Barbara Ann Age 79, of Dayton, OH passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Kindred Hospital. Barbara was born in Hamilton, OH to Ambrose L. and Cora K. Reid on November 13, 1940. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1958. She retired from Wonder Bread Co. with 30 plus years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, bowling with the "Southwest Golden Agers" at Capri Lanes and playing BINGO at Valley Pike Bingo. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles L. Horton; son, Dale M. Stone; daughter, Sheila M. Stone-Williams; and grandson, Justyn E. Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Ursula (Kevin) Taylor; grandchildren, Kevin Joseph Taylor II, Benjamin Michael-Dale Taylor, Aaron LaSalle Taylor and Jocelyn Williams; special friends, Robert Andrews, Rita & Joseph Martin, Dorothy & Edward Harvey; and a host of other relative and friends. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 11:30 AM at Loritts Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428, Rev. Elmer S. Martin, M. Div., officiating. A walk through viewing will be on Thursday, 9:00 AM until time of services. The family will receive relatives and friends at 10:30 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St., www.loritts-neilson.com