Barbara Hudson Obituary
HUDSON, Barbara J. Age 84, of Middletown, joined her Savior Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Arlington Pointe Nursing Home. She was born March 8, 1935 in Middletown, OH to John and Grace (Mounts) King. She was a Registered Nurse in Ohio and Illinois. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church. She had a passion for caregiving. Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years, Eugene Hudson; children, Cynthia Marino, Patricia C. (Steven) Longheinrich; grandchildren, Katrina Nielson, Samantha Jackson, Jessica Janelle Longheinrich; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Zoe Nielson, Breanna Marino, Lear Jackson. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Eric Hudson Nishon; sisters, Mildred, Rose, Carol; brother, John. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Woodside Chapel with Rev. K. Scott Robertson Sr. officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042-2029. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 8, 2019
