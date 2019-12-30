|
|
HUFFMAN (Cupp), Barbara Lee Age 77, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born November 11, 1942 in Monroe County, Michigan, the daughter of Roy Lee Cupp and Delpha (Jones) Cupp, who preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Barbarette (Jeff) Lamphier of Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Denette Huffman of Healdsburg, California; seven grandchildren, Jordan Gran, Kennedy Seibert, Christopher Robertson, Daryl Hensley, Derrick Hensley, Dustin Hensley and Beth Hensley; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister; Bonnie Marx of Piqua, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by two children, Bonnie Annette Hensley and Darrell Lee Hensley. She was a long-time member of Princeton Pike Church of God in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a ten-year resident of Heritagespring Healthcare in West Chester, Ohio. Barbara was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue Hamilton, Ohio from 12:00PM to 1:00PM with funeral service to follow. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 30, 2019