HUGHES, Barbara J. Of Fairfield. Beloved mother of Don Hughes, Danny (Ginny) Hughes, Karen (Ken)Verkamp, Pam (Chet) Hard and Jim (Sharon) Hughes. Loving grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Artist Emerson. Barbara passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 2pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 11, 2019