LACY, Barbara J. Age 72, of West Carrollton passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Barbara was born March 5, 1947 in Dayton, OH to the late Clarence & Freda Eyink. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lacy and sister, Judy Rice. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Tom Lacy; daughter, Teresa Evans; grandchildren, Austin, Emma (Dylan), McKenzie, Sam and Laycie; brother, Jerry (Diane) Eyink; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10-11 am, 2019 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. The service will follow at 11 am. Barbara will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019
