BARBARA JOHNSON

BARBARA JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Barbara A. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Born Feb 18, 1935. She passed away peacefully May 21, 2020 @ Hospice of Miami County. She is survived by her husband, David P. Johnson, her children, Michael (Sheila) Johnson, Robert (Reenie) Johnson, Karen (Kevin) Mann, and Linda Johnson, her sister Billie Martin, her grandchildren Scott (Danielle) Johnson and 3 children, Michael (Angie) Johnson and 2 children, Robert (Codie) Johnson and 1 child, Shawn (Christin) Mann and 3 children, Brian (Marlena) Mann and 3 children, Christopher Larger and 2 children, Joe (Corina) Larger and 2 children. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill Dulah, Ann and Darrell Ballinger and her grandchild Marcy Johnson. Family and friends will be celebrating her life in a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The .
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020
