1/1
Barbara JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES (McFadgion),

Barbara

Barbara McFadgion Jones, was called Home on November 13, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. Barbara was born on June 21, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Annette McFadgion; daughter, India Jones Stone; sisters, Janet D. McFadgion, Kimberly (Darryl) Reed; brother, James L. McFadgion; and grandchildren, Jayla and Jacob (twins) Aivan, and Carter Jones. She loved all of her family, cousins and friends. She will be forever remembered and sorely missed. Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10:00am-11:00am at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W Third St., Dayton, OH 45402. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation at 11:00am, with Pastor Cory Pruitt officiating. The family requests that the visitation and services be kept private for immediate

family and close friends. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks will be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Barbara with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved