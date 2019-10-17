|
KELSO, Barbara A faithful woman, who was full of grace, Barbara J. Kelso, of Kettering, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born September 9th, 1933 to Armetha (Fry) and Kenneth Lewis. She was employed at Chase Bank for over 20 years and specialized in Data Entry. Barbara was also a member of Kettering Church of Christ for over 50 years. Barbara enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, but mostly watching Cincinnati Bengal's football. She was a huge fan of the Bengal's, even though Dick was a Cleveland Brown's fan. When she wasn't watching her favorite sports teams, she loved watching The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. You would never see Barbara without a book in her hand, whether it was her Bible or a mystery series. One of her favorite things to do was to travel all over the United States with her husband, Dick. She will be remembered for her sweet and kind personality, but most of all being a "Super Mom" to her children and the love that she had for her family and God. She was preceded in death by her parents. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard "Dick" Kelso, children; Kathi (Gary) Stewart, David (Lynne Brown) Kelso, Wendy (Tommy) Ray, grandchildren; Belinda Smith, Krista (Shane) DeMoss, AJ (Jake) Ault, Austin Ray, great-grandchildren; Kylee Robinette, Makayla Stewart, Vincent Neff, Bre Smith, Ashton Ault, Taylor DeMoss, Micah Neff, Brody Ault, Chance Ault, great-great-granchild; Carter James Shadoan, sister-in-law Marlo Sigler and many family members and friends. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home 92 W Franklin St Bellbrook, Ohio 45305 on October 17, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 10 am with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Barbara at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019