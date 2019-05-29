KERNS, Barbara J. Age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the care of both Hillspring of Springboro and Ohio's . Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Joseph A. Kerns and her parents, Murrell and Alberta Worth. Barbara is survived by her 3 sons and their wives, Greg and Kim, Doug and Melanie, and Brian and Diana, and 6 grandchildren, Bradley, Ryan, Ashley, Morgan, Mariah, and Austin, and 4 great-grandchildren, Maddie, Harper, Sophie, and Zach, and her brother, Jim Worth. Barbara was a past member of Shiloh Church and current member of Fairhaven Church. She was a talented artist, enjoyed crafting, and in a labor of love made treasured family scrapbooks. She loved bird watching, playing the piano, walking the beach, reading magazines and everything about the Fall season. Barbara was most loved for her sense of humor and her love and commitment to her family. She will always be remembered as a warm, kind, and fun-loving person, as well as a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to leave an online condolence. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary