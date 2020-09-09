1/
BARBARA KORN
KORN, Barbara A. 84, of Springfield, died peacefully Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, at Hearth & Home Memory Care Facility in Springfield. She was born June 3, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin and Leola Korn. Barbara graduated from Springfield High School in 1954. After graduation she worked at Wittenberg University for over 40 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Highlands United Church of Christ where she volunteered many hours of community service. In her later years she attended the High Street United Methodist Church in Springfield. Barbara is survived by two nieces, Betsy (Lloyd) Dodds and Chris Shellabarger of London, Ohio; greatnephews and nieces, Spence (Kelly) Fisher of Dublin, Ryan (Maria) Fisher of New Albany, Amanda (Art) Mabrey of Hilliard, Alyson (Nathan) Sims of London, Abby Dodds of Columbus, Jeremy and Justin Virts of London; great-greatnephews and nieces, Alex and Andrew Fisher, Julie and Nicholas Fisher, Allyse Mabrey, Ashley and Anna Sims, Lexie Virts and Olivia and Evan Virts and her special friends, Sue, Janet and Cathy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Doris Foster and her niece, Julianne Fisher. Barbara (Aunt Bobby) will be remembered as a loving and devoted aunt, sister, daughter, and special friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10-11 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Denny Moritz officiating. Interment will follow at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
