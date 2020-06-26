LEADINGHAM, Barbara Ann 81, of Springfield, passed away June 23, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 31, 1938, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of Hobart W. and Lena L. (Dixon) Massie. Barbara was a member of the Berea Bible Church and had been employed at Wittenberg University. She was a member of Elderly United and enjoyed playing bingo, reading books and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Judith (Gene) Williams; five grandchildren, Cheyenne (James) Wells (with whom said resided), Kiley Martin (Cameron Nick), Joshua (Amber) Williams, Justin (Tracy) Williams and Bethany Williams; five great-grandchildren, Lucas, Christian, Evelyn, Braden and Landon; one brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Judy Massie; sister-in-law, Jane Massie; special cousin, Linda Cremeans; dear friend, Rose; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, "Precious". Barbara was preceded in death by one sister, Delorus Rickmon; three brothers, William, Jerry and Ronnie Massie and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Glen Massie, Barbara's nephew, officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shred at www.jkzfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.