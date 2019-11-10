|
|
LEBER (Reed), Barbara A. Age 91 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-laws home where she resided the past three years. Previously she had resided in Sharonville and Monroe, Ohio. Barbara was a dearly loved wife, dedicated mother, and cherished grandmother. Barbara was born in Middletown, Ohio on November 3,1927 to parents Gordon and Lucy (Habig) Reed. She was married for nearly 69 years to her beloved husband Donald who recently passed away on August 2, 2019. Barbara was also preceeded in death by her parents Gordon and Lucy, siblings Thomas Reed, Geraldine (Reed) Crawford, and Bettie Reed. She is survived by her son Scott Leber of Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter Beth (Leber) Williams (Mike) of Franklin, Ohio, grandson Michael Chase Williams (fiancee Shelley Thornton) of Sharonville, Ohio, and granddaughters Kendra Williams of Memphis, Tennessee, and Alonna Williams of Columbus, Ohio along with several nieces and nephews. Barbara was a 1945 graduate of Middletown High School. She worked for Armco Steel in Middletown. On September 16,1950 she married Donald Leber at St. Johns Church, Middletown, Ohio. Barbara was a dedicated homemaker, and was known to be an excellent cook. She enjoyed ceramics, feeding wild birds, listening to music, and through the years walking her three dogs Spooky, Mandy, and Murphy. Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Monroe, OH, and Good Shepherd Church in Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH. While living in Franklin, she attended Holy Family Parish, Middletown, Ohio. Barbara's body was donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. There will be a private family celebration at the convenience of the family. In memory of Barbara and her love for dogs, donations may be made to the SPCA Cincinnati, 1900 Conrey Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45249.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2019