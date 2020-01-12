Home

LYLE, Barbara Joan "BJ" Age 74 of Dayton, departed this life on Saturday January 4, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, January 17, 2020, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 4520 Salem Ave., with Bishop Alfred Ringer, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services, Please wear purple. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
