Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Barbara MAINES


1932 - 2019
Barbara MAINES Obituary
MAINES, Barbara Fay 87, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born on February 2, 1932 in Cincinnati. She worked as the Office Manager for Hamilton Stands for 20 years and was a member of Holy Family Parish. Barbara is survived by her husband, Virgil Maines Jr.; children, Michael Maines, Virgil (Marilyn) Maines III, Tracy (Loren) Long, Steven (Jennifer) Maines & Kristi (Bryan) Simone; grandchildren, Zach, Megan, Griffith, Graham, Christopher, Chase, Chandler, Josh, Kyle, Mia, Maggie, Ian, Luke, Matt & Alex; and great grandchildren, Leo, Jackson, Oliver, Logan, Ray, Rowan, Elaina, Eleanor & Mary Parker. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Barbara was an avid animal lover so the family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to P.A.W.S., 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, Ohio 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 21, 2019
