|
|
MATHEWS, Barbara Ann Age 76, of Dayton, born August 22, 1943 in Camden, SC, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Willie Frank Mathews, Sr.; sons, Willie Frank Mathews, Jr., Russell Eugene Mathews, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Pamela (Willie) Peay, Jacqueline (Michael) Davis, Erica Mathews (David Evans); brother, Ralph (Delores) Reid; sister, Mary (Johnnie) Baker; sisters-in-law, Mildred Crawford, Lois Mathews, Dorothy Mathews, Lucille Herring; 21 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 4-7 pm Monday, January 13, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm. Funeral service 1 pm Tuesday, January 14, at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College St. Visitation 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020