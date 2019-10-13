|
MCADORY, Barbara Mae 77, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Barbara's legacy of love will be remembered by her loving husband, Montaque "Mac" McAdory; son, Robert McAdory; as well as many family members, loved ones and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Agape Bible Fellowship Church, 2560 N. Main Street. Rev. Dr. John H. Maze, officiating. Visitation 9 am until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019