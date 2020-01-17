|
|
McCOY (Swallen), Barbara "Bobbie" 79, Concord, NC passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Barbara was born August 21, 1940 in Alliance, OH, to Paul Calvin Swallen & Dorothy Amelia Swallen. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Theodore "Ted" McCoy. Survivors are daughter, Kelly McCoy Jones (Andy), Concord, NC; son, Timothy McCoy, Concord, NC; daughter, Elise McCoy Trabucco (Steve), Huntersville, NC; grandchildren, Andrew Jones (Madeline), Hamilton Jones, Jack Trabucco, Timmy Jones & Georgia Trabucco; sister, Kathryn Galbraith; plus many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers & sisters-in-law. Barbara was a 1958 graduate of Fairmont High School, Kettering, OH. Known for her endearing smile, she enjoyed cooking, entertaining & spending time with family & friends. Her flower gardens were epic! Barbara's greatest treasures were her grandchildren. You could always find her in the stands - whether at the theater, field, track, gym or pool, supporting and cheering them on. She had a huge and loving heart. The family will receive friends from 2 - 5 pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home, Concord. Funeral service is Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10 am, First Presbyterian Church, Concord. Burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or First Presbyterian Church of Concord. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the McCoy family. Share memories at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020