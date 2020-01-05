|
MENDENHALL (Cook), Barbara Jean Age 85, passed away peacefully December 26, 2019. She was born December 10, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio to Ralph and Lucille Cook. She married her longtime friend and love, John Eugene Mendenhall, April 10, 1954, and was married 62 years until he preceded her in death October 16, 2016. Her other true love was gardening, something that was passed down from her mother. Her flower beds could have graced the pages of any home or gardening magazine. She spent hours outdoors, lovingly tending her flowers, and enjoying swimming and walking on the beach. Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Kimla Davis, Sandra Adams (Zane), and Beverlee Butler (Randy), three grandchildren, Aarika Stacey-Hill (Cornelius), Randy Drouin (Johanna), and Jordan Davis, two great grandchildren, Christian and Aaliyah Stacey. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, January 10, 2020 between 11:00 and 1:00, service to follow at 1:00 at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home, 1002 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Pastor Paul Dowdy will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 5, 2020