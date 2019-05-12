|
|
MIESSE, Barbara Sue 80, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019. She was born in Springfield on August 29, 1938, the daughter of the late Max and Nedra (Briley) Whitten. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church. Barb is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard A. Miesse; their five children, Mark (Jennifer) Miesse, Sheila Byus, Diana (Peter) Wagner, Tina Miesse (George Plummer), and Troy (Carmen) Miesse; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Dick) Jones; and a niece and nephew. A service in celebration of Barb's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Craig Grammer presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 12, 2019