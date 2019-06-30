|
MOORE, Barbara Ann 67, of Springfield, passed away June 28, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 5, 1952 in Springfield, the daughter of Wilma (Heir) and Roger Elliott, Sr. Barbara enjoyed playing Bingo and card games. Survivors include four daughters, Charlene Moore (Jim Payton) of Springfield, Mandy Moore (Aaron Lawler, Sr.) of Columbus, Carla Moore, and Roenna (Mark) Samons, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Chelsea and Lindsey LaBonte, Guy A. and Zackery H. Ray, Savannah and Christopher Boyden, Cameron Kimball, Alexis Lawler, Aaron Lawler, Jr., Jordan Carey, Jaleyah Coleman, and Haylee Cupps; two great-grandchildren, Karsyn Crossley and Malakai Ray; siblings, Vikki (Mark) Ricketts of Springfield, Sharon Thurston of Michigan, and Don (Debbie) Elliott of London, OH; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Herman Moore on May 19, 2016; siblings, Roger Elliott, Jr. and Karen Elliott; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Friday in theJONES-KENEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019