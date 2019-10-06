|
|
MOORE, Barbara D. Age 90, of Okeana, Ohio died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Barbara was born July 6, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas & Katherine (Keating) Denham. Barbara married Charles W. Moore October, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Charles passed away on January 9, 2014. Barbara was a graduate of Miami University of Ohio. She worked as an elementary grade school teacher as well as a reading instructor to special needs students. She was an active member and organist for the Okeana United Methodist Church. Barbara was also involved in the local historical society, Okeana senior center, and the Walnut Hills High School Alumnae Association. Barbara's other great hobby interests were horseback riding, protecting nature, folk dancing, foreign language clubs, and travel. Barbara is survived by her sons Ken (Judy) Moore, Doug (Mimi) Moore, and Clint (Scheryl) Moore; grandchildren Kevin (Becky) Moore, Megan Moore, Matthew (Kristen) Moore, and Morgan Moore; and five great-grandchildren John Moore, Lucy Moore, Isaac Moore, Princeton Moore, and Maddox Moore. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Thomas Denham. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Okeana United Methodist Church, 6481 Okeana-Drewersburg Rd, Okeana, Ohio, 45053, to be followed by a noon luncheon in Fellowship Hall. Pastor Jim Clark will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the and/or the Okeana United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2019