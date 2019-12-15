|
MOORE, Barbara A. 73, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in her home. She was born in Springfield on October 1, 1946 the daughter of Arthur Doty and Bernice Lucille (Freeman) King. Survivors include her son, Jerry Moore; five grandchildren, Beth, James, Kelly, Shane and Justin; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, James; two brothers, Russell and Roger Doty; ex-husband, Jimmy Moore and loving companion, James Carson. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019