NAUKAM, Barbara Sue "Bobi" 71, died Dec. 14, 2019 of heart failure. Survived by herhusband Philip Naukam of 50 years, Broken Arrow, OK; son Jeffrey Naukam, wife Amy of Ft. Worth, TX; Son Derrick Naukam, wife Jodi of Geismar, LA, and daughter Lara JoyJohannes, husband Chris of Moore, SC. Brother Keith Garvin, wife Lisa of Springfield, OH; sister Melanie Garvin, husband Rick of Colorado Sprgs., CO and Robert Hall, wife Tanya of Jacksonville, FL. Predeceased; parents, Wilburn and Virginia (Vance) Garvin of Springfield, OH. and sister Joyce (Garvin) Owens, husband Carl. "Bibi" cherished her 8 grandchildren; Makinnley McDoulett, Tyler, Eryn, Elise, Rayne and Sidley Naukam, Luke and Sarah Johannes. A memorial service is being held Jan. 4, 2020 at 2pm, Believers Church, 4705 S. Memorial, Tulsa, OK Bobi was a constant counselor and mentor to many around the world; sharing life other others. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Bobi was excited about providing clean water and the message of 'Living Water' to people worldwide. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name through Believers Church, Tulsa, OK: Online donations: https://pushpay.com/g/believerstulsa?src=hpp By check: payable to Believers Church, annotate for: Naukam Memorial. Mail To: Believers Church, 4705 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74145.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 5, 2020