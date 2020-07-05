1/
BARBARA NEELY
NEELY, Barbara J. Age 72, of Dayton, passed away on June 6, 2020. Mrs. Neely was born to Roger and Cora Kelley, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Donald Neely, and her daughter, Pauline Ward. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Niacaris and Robin Neely; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Price; and seven grandchildren, Tony, Stephanie, Jamie, Jeremy, Christopher, Victoria and Moira. During her working career, Barbara worked at Apex Company for many years. She will be laid to rest in Bear CreekHillgrove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Westbrock Funeral Home.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
