|
|
OSTERFELD, Barbara J. Age 84, passed on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in her Pontiac, MI residence of 14 years while surrounded by family and friends. Born in Hollywood, FL on May 6, 1935 to the late Marjorie Swonger and late Ovid Thomas. A 1953 graduate of Roosevelt High School of Dayton, OH. Also preceded in death by her husband, James L Osterfeld and his siblings and spouses. Survived by her children, Debbie A Jarusiewic and her husband Rich, Jerry L Click and Doug L Osterfeld; twin brother Robert C Thomas, 2 grandsons Michael and Scott Jarusiewic, 3 great grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, and Sophia Jarusiewic, and many nieces and nephews. She will be buried at Wright State University to join her husband. The Celebration of her life will be held at the American Legion, 5700 Kentshire Dr, Kettering, OH 45440 at 4-7 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019. We are very appreciative of her many caregivers, doctors, nurses, family, and friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019