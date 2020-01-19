|
PALMERE, Barbara Ann Age, 77, of Dayton, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at . She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Bertha (Stephen) Hoover, a sister Patricia and a brother Michael. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Stanley R. Palmere, son David (Randi) Palmere of Charlotte, NC, sister Sheila of Huber Heights, one grandson Grant and one granddaughter Taylor. Barb worked at W.P.A.F.B. as a secretary until she retired to become a stay-at-home mom, participating as an aide at her son's grade school and high school. She was known as a gamer and craft enthusiast. Barbara thoroughly enjoyed making holiday jewelry for her friends. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, and was also a member of the John Pirelli Sons of Italy Lodge # 1633. A visitation will be held Monday January 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45404 from 10 am to 11 am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Fr. Anthony Cutcher officiating. The family has requested no flowers, but suggests instead donations be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Barbara's name. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel. Condolences www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020