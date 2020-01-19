Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
22 Notre Dame Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
22 Notre Dame Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Palmere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Palmere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Palmere Obituary
PALMERE, Barbara Ann Age, 77, of Dayton, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at . She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Bertha (Stephen) Hoover, a sister Patricia and a brother Michael. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Stanley R. Palmere, son David (Randi) Palmere of Charlotte, NC, sister Sheila of Huber Heights, one grandson Grant and one granddaughter Taylor. Barb worked at W.P.A.F.B. as a secretary until she retired to become a stay-at-home mom, participating as an aide at her son's grade school and high school. She was known as a gamer and craft enthusiast. Barbara thoroughly enjoyed making holiday jewelry for her friends. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, and was also a member of the John Pirelli Sons of Italy Lodge # 1633. A visitation will be held Monday January 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45404 from 10 am to 11 am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Fr. Anthony Cutcher officiating. The family has requested no flowers, but suggests instead donations be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Barbara's name. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel. Condolences www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -