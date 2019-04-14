|
PETERSEN, Barbara D. 79, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019. She was born November 10th, 1939 in Elgin, Illinois to Kenneth and Irene (Bazsali) Parry. She was a graduate of Elgin High School in 1957. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether gardening, hiking, fishing, camping, backpacking, skiing, or playing tennis and golf. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jeanne Parry. She is survived by her son, Steven (Anne) Petersen; daughters, Kelly (Keith) Sison and Robin (Matt) Lewis; sisters, Linda (Charles) Kuchinski and Nancy (Tim) Kranz; and grandchildren, Mark, A.J., Lauren, Avery, Ian, Ava, and Zoey. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019