BARBARA POTTER
1943 - 2020
POTTER, Barbara J. "Barb" Age 76, of Kettering, passed away June 30, 2020. She was born November 29, 1943, in Cookeville, TN, to the late William Cantrell and Edith Johnson. Barbara enjoyed following her grandsons around to sporting events, playing Bingo and traveling back home to TN. She was retired from GM Inland Division after 25 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Cecil T. Potter; former husband, Wallace L. Potter, Sr., and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Barb is survived by her 2 sons, Wallace L. Potter "Lil Wally" and William E. Potter "Curly Bill"; former daughter-in-law and friend, Cathy A. Potter; 3 grandsons, Thomas L. Potter, Rusty Wallace Potter and Eric L. Harrison; 2 granddaughters, Misty M. Mitchell and Tiffany N. (Tim) Isbell; 4 great-grandsons, Brian J. Mitchell, Lucas A. Fox, Jake T. Fox and Gabriel K. Tobias; 1 great-granddaughter, Kelsey N. Isbell; aunt, Lillian Bontreagor, and countless cousins and friends. Barb was a loving and devoted grandmother and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens' Hospital in Barb's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
JUL
6
Service
11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
