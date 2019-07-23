PRESTON (Witten), Barbara Sue "Mamoo" "Emoo" Was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at 7:29am July 20, 2019. Barb was born July 25, 1929 at Collista, KY to Milton B. and Genoah (Murphy) Witten. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, William C Preston, a sister Collista Bell (Kitty) Sheets, brothers James Milton, Fred E and Herbert F Witten. Brother-in-law Paul Sheets, sisters-in-law Pauline Witten, Rose Witten and Violet Witten Williams, and a nephew Joel Witten. She is survived by her daughter Teresa (Gerry) Brooks of Farmersville, her son Mark (Oahn) Preston of Germantown, 5 grandchildren Elijah and Enoch Preston and Calista, Gerry Ray (Michelle) and Jacob (Kristina) Brooks, one great granddaughter Lucy Brooks, her beloved "Granny Sitter", Eden Alsept, numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. Barb was a dedicated, active member of Miamisburg Christian Church since 1957. She served alongside her husband as Sunday School teacher, youth leader, church secretary, bus ministry, cook, janitor, hostess for visiting evangelists, missionaries, singing groups and others, and many other roles. She was a faithful volunteer at Threads of Miami Valley, volunteering weekly until just 3 weeks before her death. She and her husband opened their home and hearts to friends and family. She was "Granny Barb" to so many children who have precious memories of time spent in her home. She loved Jesus, her family, church, friends, volunteering, going out to eat and socializing. She will be greatly missed. Visitation is Wednesday, July 24th from 4 to 8 pm. We will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday, July 25th with a praise and worship memorial service at 11:00 am. Visitation and service is at Miamisburg Christian Church. Burial will immediately follow at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to Threads of Miami Valley at threads.churchcenter.com/giving/to/barbs-memory. Donations can also be mailed to Threads of Miami Valley, 33 Lawrence Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7 Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019