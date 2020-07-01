Barbara PROCTOR
1943 - 2020
PROCTOR, Barbara Jean Age 77, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital where she had been a patient for one week. She was born April 16, 1943, in Middletown, and lived here all her life. She graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1961. Barbara was employed in the purchasing department at Aeronca for 20 years, and then in the purchasing department at Cincinnati Milacron for 15 years retiring in 1999. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Middletown. She enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, Florida. Barbara was a volunteer at Lebanon Historical Society preparing Genealogical Charts for Warren County residents. Preceding her in death were her parents, Lester and Lois (Davis) Bunnell; and her husband, Danny Maxwell in 2002. She is survived by one son, Jon (Keianna) Proctor; one granddaughter, Elizabeth (Keeton) Ritter; one sister, Betty (Tom) Hinesman; and many friends. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Woodside Cemetery Chapel, Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Woodside Cemetery Chapel
JUL
2
Service
02:00 PM
Woodside Cemetery Chapel
