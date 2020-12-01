1/1
Barbara RAMSEY
1937 - 2020
RAMSEY, Barbara Ann

MARCH 30, 1937 –

NOVEMBER 28, 2020

Barbara Ann Ramsey, age 83, of Hanover Township went peacefully to Heaven to be greeted by Jesus and her

beloved Bob. She was the youngest child of John Morgan and Edna Elvissa Garnett.

Barbara was born in Camden, Ohio, her family moved to

Hanover Township when she was in second grade. Barbara attended Hanover School where she met and later married the love of her life, Bob Ramsey. They were married for 64 years. Bob and Barbara had four children, Bob (Cindy) Ramsey, Sherri Hahn, Debbie McKay and Janie (Ted) Adkins; six grandchildren, Shellie (Ken) Fox, AJ (Bridgett) Hahn, Chastidy (Matthew) Ronan, Ashley (David) Stone, Allison (Gray) Kawamba, and Aaron (Courtnie) Adkins; twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and

nephews. Barbara's siblings are Carl (Marie), Porter (Dottie), John (Helen), Thaddeus (Freda), Robert (Caroline) Garnett and Ruth (George) Owens. Barbara lived her life serving the Lord Jesus, by loving, caring for, and praying for her family and friends. She was a member of West Side Church of Christ for over 60 years, where she sang in the choir, directed by her friend, Winnie Schanie. She played softball on the church team into her fifties. Barbara also water skied into her fifties. Bob and Barbara owned and operated Ramsey's Carry-Out and Ramsey's Pizza Shack. Barbara was a real estate agent at Jim Cecre Realty. Cumberland Lake, Brookville, Florida and Michigan were favorite travel spots. Traveling in the motor home, camping, fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, growing and arranging flowers, crocheting, sewing, playing cards, hosting parties, laughing and telling jokes are all things

Barbara enjoyed throughout her life. We are sure by now

Barbara has her heard the words from Jesus "well done good and faithful servant". The family thanks the entire hard working compassionate staff at Westover Retirement Community. Private services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
