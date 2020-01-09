|
|
REEVES (Schmidt), Barbara Ann 89, passed into the church triumphant on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019 at her apartment in Charleston, South Carolina where she was living with her family after having moved in August 2019 from the Ohio Masonic Center, Springfield, Ohio. She had lived here for the past 11 years. She was born in East Palestine, Ohio on April 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Rogers) Schmidt. She was married to the late Arthur Theodore "Jake" Reeves for 60 years; Jake passed away on Feb. 22, 2011 at the Ohio Masonic Center, Springfield, Ohio. She and Jake spent nearly 80 years living and working in the East Palestine, Ohio area before moving to the Ohio Masonic Center in 2008. Jake worked as a carpenter and Barbara as an accountant and bookkeeper while also farming together. They also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Hospice of Youngstown and were members of the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine, Ohio. Barbara is survived by her son, Rev. Tim Reeves (spouse Debra) of Charleston, SC and daughter Rebecca (spouse Thomas Eisiminger) of Portland, Oregon; twelve grandchildren: Amanda, Christopher, Danielle, Katie, Thomas, Lindsey, Carly, Jacob, Michele, Michael, Katelyn and Mikayla and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Rita (Keith) Macek of Bessemer, PA and a brother, Robert "Bobby" of Tampa, Florida. She was also preceded in death by a son, Lawrence "Ted" Reeves; a grandson, Benjamin Scott Reeves; a daughter-in-law, Sue Reeves; three sisters-in-law, Mary Buckley, Margaret Reeves and Dorothy Reeves; five brothers, Paul, Andrew, Walter, Larry and Thomas and three brothers-in-law, Harry "Toots", Robert and Harold Reeves, Jr. Barbara and husband Jake were also very active in the Ohio Masonic Order and Ohio Eastern Stars. Among his many Masonic honors, Jake served as Grand High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons of Ohio and he and Barbara received numerous Masonic and Eastern Star service awards in their lifetimes. A family and friends memorial service will be held in April at the Ohio Masonic Center where Barbara's ashes will be buried with husband Jake's.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 9, 2020