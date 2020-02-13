Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Barbara RICE


1937 - 2020
Barbara RICE Obituary
RICE (Hall), Barbara Yvonne 82, of Urbana, passed away February 8, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born July 16, 1937 in London, Ohio, the daughter of William McKinley and Edith (Hayner) Hall. Mrs. Rice enjoyed crafts and playing bingo. Survivors include one son, Danny (Sharon) Rice of Urbana; ten grandchildren; Shannon (Dave) Temple, Celeste Rice, Delmar Rice III (Erica Wright), Joshua (Destiny) Mashtare, Addison (Miranda) Rice, Nikolos Rice, Marah Rice, Jeffrey (Holly) Rice, Jr., Cody Rice, and Faith (Charlie) Whitt; sister, Patricia Roberts; brothers, Robert Hall, Monty Hall, Carl Hall; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Delmar Clay Rice, Sr.; her parents; two sons, Jeffrey Dale Rice and Delmar Clay Rice, Jr.; four brothers, Ernest, Lloyd, Melvin, William Hall; two sisters, Doris (Hall) House and Linda (Hall) Seaman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Weil officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
