RICE (Hall), Barbara Yvonne 82, of Urbana, passed away February 8, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born July 16, 1937 in London, Ohio, the daughter of William McKinley and Edith (Hayner) Hall. Mrs. Rice enjoyed crafts and playing bingo. Survivors include one son, Danny (Sharon) Rice of Urbana; ten grandchildren; Shannon (Dave) Temple, Celeste Rice, Delmar Rice III (Erica Wright), Joshua (Destiny) Mashtare, Addison (Miranda) Rice, Nikolos Rice, Marah Rice, Jeffrey (Holly) Rice, Jr., Cody Rice, and Faith (Charlie) Whitt; sister, Patricia Roberts; brothers, Robert Hall, Monty Hall, Carl Hall; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Delmar Clay Rice, Sr.; her parents; two sons, Jeffrey Dale Rice and Delmar Clay Rice, Jr.; four brothers, Ernest, Lloyd, Melvin, William Hall; two sisters, Doris (Hall) House and Linda (Hall) Seaman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Weil officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020