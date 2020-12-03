1/1
Barbara RICH
1941 - 2020
RICH (nee Watkins),

Barbara Gail

79 of Camden, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born to Robert and Esther (nee Drake) Watkins on September 16, 1941, in Lebanon, Ohio.

Barbara was a paraprofessional for the Talawanda School

District for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a true animal lover. Barbara was an avid reader, an artist and enjoyed crocheting in her free time.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Esther Watkins, her husband, William Rich, four brothers, Donald, Larry,

Dennis and Leonard Watkins, two sons, Robert Ricker and

William J. Rich, and two grandsons, Raymond C. Rich and Ricky Alexander.

Barbara is survived by her loving children, Thomas Ricker, Carrie (Leonard) Preston, Michelle Singleton, Matthew Rich, Amanda (Kenny) Turvene, Donna Bryant, Nancy Rich and Lynn (Sharon) Rich, seventeen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Barbara will be laid to rest privately at Somerville Cemetery, Milford Township and a celebration of her life will be

announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are

requested in Barbara's name to Safe Haven Farms in Madison, Ohio.

Mueller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rich Family. 513-398-9100.

Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
