|
|
RICHARD, Barbara Ann Gregory Age 85, of Frankfort, KY, formerly of Middletown, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon Tom Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. service time on Saturday. She is survived by her son, Jim Skalley, formerly of Middletown; grandchildren, Michael Skalley (Katie), of Middletown; Megan Skalley of Centerville, Ohio; Sara Fagan (Dermot) of Lexington, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Kamera Jane Burke, Alexa Skalley and Kaylin Skalley. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Senior Activity Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in Journal-News on July 13, 2019