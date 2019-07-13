Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 227-4526
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara RICHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara RICHARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara RICHARD Obituary
RICHARD, Barbara Ann Gregory Age 85, of Frankfort, KY, formerly of Middletown, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon Tom Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. service time on Saturday. She is survived by her son, Jim Skalley, formerly of Middletown; grandchildren, Michael Skalley (Katie), of Middletown; Megan Skalley of Centerville, Ohio; Sara Fagan (Dermot) of Lexington, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Kamera Jane Burke, Alexa Skalley and Kaylin Skalley. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Senior Activity Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in Journal-News on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now