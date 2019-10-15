Home

RION, Barbara S. In beautiful memory of a life well lived-Barbara Smith Rion died October 11, 2019 at the age of 76. Barbara was a master gardener, garden designer, photographer, and champion of the environment. Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years John, her children Stacey (John) MacDonald, Jon Paul Rion, and Jennifer (John) Gaboury, her grandchildren; Sydney MacDonald, Henry MacDonald, Ellary Rion, Hayes Gaboury, Ava Gaboury, Isabella Rion; and Barbara's brother, William Smith. Barbara was a celebrated member of the Garden Club of Dayton, a past president of Friends of Aullwood, Board of Trustees member of Cox Arboretum, Tecumseh Land Trust Board of Trustees, and a Board of Trustees member of the Ohio Nature Conservancy. She was a steward of the Earth and her warmth, eternal kindness, and integrity will be remembered and greatly missed by all who loved her-and there were many. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Avenue, Dayton, OH 45419, reception to follow at their home in Barbara's beloved gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Tecumseh Land Trust, 4633 US 68 Yellow Springs, OH 45387. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
