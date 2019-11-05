Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Barbara ROBERTS
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Germantown First Church of God
760 Farmersville Pike
Germantown, OH
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Germantown First Church of God
760 Farmersville Pike
Germantown, OH
Barbara ROBERTS


1933 - 2019
ROBERTS, Barbara Ann Age 86, of Germantown, OH, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in Franklin, OH, on May 7, 1933, to the late Ada Louella (Brown) and Ralph B. Taylor. She was a member of the Germantown First Church of God; and a former member of Germantown Order of Eastern Star. Barbara retired from Fifth Third Bank ~ Franklin Branch after 21 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred "Bue" Roberts, a brother, Clarence Taylor, granddaughter, Amie Roberts, step-son Dennis Roberts. She is survived by her children, James (Linda) Dalton, Penny (William) Cramer, Jerry Dalton, and Kelly Wright; her former husband, James L. (Margaret) Dalton, her step-son, Byron Roberts; grandchildren, Angela Seim, Chadrick "Chad" Dalton, Thomas "Tony" (Misty) Dalton, Elizabeth Dalton, Tanner (Chancee) Dalton, Catherine (Toby) Zimmerman, Abigail Cramer, Jonathan Wright, Jacqueline "Nicki" Roberts-Sutherland, Joshua (Julia) Roberts, Ryan Roberts, and Derrick Roberts; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; her brother Larry (Barbara) Taylor; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Germantown First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Burial will be at Springboro Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Germantown First Church of God. A special thank you to Dr. Krisell Fedrizzi, Beth McNutt, Sharon Perry and the entire Staff of Astoria Health & Rehab Center for their compassionate care. Arrangements entrusted to the Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019
