1/1
BARBARA ROBINSON
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON, Barbara E. Barbara E. Robinson, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born March 12, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Dorothy Denney and Elbert and Virginia Mercer. Barb worked at Miller Printing for 18 years. She loved painting and going on random family drives. Barb also loved going to church, singing hymns and talking with her friends. She is survived by her husband, William of 56 years, daughter Melissa (Kevin) Sims, six grandchildren: Amanda, Bill, Ashley, Brittney, Courtney and Megan; eighteen great-grandchildren, sister, Judy Hayes, brothers: Arthur (Jean) Denney, Pete Denney and Sonny Mercer; and several nieces and nephew and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kimberly Sue, sister, Jackie, and brothers: Terry, Carl and Jitter. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may gather from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Online expression of sympathy, her memorial video and live-streaming link is available at www.littletonandrue.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved