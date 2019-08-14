Home

Barbara Ross


1947 - 2019
Barbara Ross Obituary
ROSS, Barbara Ella Age 72, passed away Friday August 9, 2019 surrounded by her family in Xenia, Ohio. Barbara was born March 9, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Ralph and Emma Jean (Daniels) Coulter. Along with her parents Barbara is preceded in death by her husband: Everett W. "Fuzzy" Ross; son: Charles "Butch" Kieninger and a step daughter: Beverly Brewer. Barbara is survived by a daughter: Kimberly Banks of Xenia; sons: Steven Kieninger (Michelle) of North Carolina and William Kieninger (Meghan) of Georgia; step children: Roxanne Turner (Paul) of Xenia, Brenda Ross (Jimmy) of Cleveland, Ohio and John Ross (Sandra) of Florida. Barbara is also survived by her brother: Robert Coulter (Alice) of Germantown, Ohio; 2 nephews; 20 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends. Barbara was a member of the Spring Valley United Methodist Church, YMCA of Xenia, and the Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards. Barbara liked to travel and was very active in her children's and grandchildren's activities. Per Barbara's request there will not be a viewing. The family will hold a private burial at a later date. Donations can be made in Barbara's name to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
