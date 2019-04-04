|
|
RUSSELL (Robinson) Carter, Barbara Ann 84, of Middletown, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home. She was born in Jackson, Kentucky on December 24, 1934 to parents Charles and Velma Robinson. Barbara had worked as a bartender in the restaurant industry. She was a history buff, especially politics, loved Jeopardy! trivia, Antiques Roadshow and keeping up with current events with FOX News. Mrs. Russell is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Michael) Williams; niece & caregiver, Tina Myers; brothers, Davey Robinson & Fred Robinson; sisters, Betty Dennis, Shirley Davis & Phyllis "Robbie" McClain; two grandchildren, Michael Williams Jr. & Meagan (David) Jennings; seven great grandchildren, Noah Williams, Gabriel Williams, Aidan Speer, Ciara Speer, Brooke Laforce, Wyatt Laforce & Shanda Jennings; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews & extended family members. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rodney H. Carter; second husband, Thomas N. Russell; parents; and brothers, Clyde Robinson & Amos Robinson. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery (Section 27), 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown with Gary Dennis officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 4850 Smith Rd., Suite 100c, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019