|
|
SCHNEIDER, Barbara Jean Age 68, of Dayton passed away Thursday November 21, 2019 at . She is survived by three children Jeremy (Michelle), Jererica Collins (Brian), and Andrea Newport, 12 siblings and 3 grandchildren. Memorial Service 3 pm Sunday November 24, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Friends may call from 2-3 pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019