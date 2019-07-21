Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
(937) 675-4541
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Garrett's Place Event Center
27 N. Limestone St
Jamestown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Schulte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Schulte


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Schulte Obituary
SCHULTE, Barbara "Fafa" 85, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her daughter's home in Jamestown. She was born April 8, 1934 in Dayton to Henry and Effie (Clark) Peters. She is survived by her daughter, Shanon Benton (Steve); grandchildren: Garrett Benton (Brittany), Seth Benton (Kala), Luke Benton (Lindsay); great- grandchildren: Atlas, Lexi, Brayden and also her recently found birth family. Fafa adored her family and enjoyed antiques. She was an active member of the Bellbrook Lioness and a retired librarian at Bellbrook High School. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Effie Peters and husband, Leo Schulte. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Garrett's Place Event Center, 27 N. Limestone St. in Jamestown. A brief service will be held near the end of Calling Hours. Condolences to Fafa's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now