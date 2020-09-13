1/1
BARBARA SCOTT
1931 - 2020
SCOTT (Farmer), Barbara Louise Age 89, of Southfield, MI, departed this life Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born June 28, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Arthur R. and Lydia M. Jackson Farmer. She was a graduate of Miami Valley School of Nursing and practiced as a Pediatric Nurse. She was a member of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit, MI, past member of Calvary Baptist Church in Arleta, CA, and past member of Bethel Baptist and Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Dayton. Barbara was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Farmer; husbands, George Scott and Thomas E. Scott; (2) sisters and (3) brothers. She is survived by grandson, Ronald (Terri) Farmer, Jr. of San Diego, CA, and great- grandson, Ronald Farmer III; (6) sisters and (2) brothers; a host of other family and friends. Private Service will be held at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. Rev. Timothy Newkirk officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Society or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Louise Farmer Scott.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
