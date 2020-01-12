|
|
SHAW, Barbara E. 68, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in Springfield on November 13, 1951 the daughter of Walter and Marie (Dempsey) Endicott. Survivors, in addition to her father, include her husband, Gene; three children and spouses, Rob (Mary) Shaw, Andy (Meredith) Shaw and Sue Ellen (Mike Smith) Rogers; eight grandchildren, Whitney, Tristan, Bobby, Daniel, Lily, William, Matthew and Benjamin; brother, Richard Endicott and sister, Connie Hendershot. She was preceded in death by her mother. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Marv Wiseman officiating. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 12, 2020