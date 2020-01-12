Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara SHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara SHAW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara SHAW Obituary
SHAW, Barbara E. 68, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in Springfield on November 13, 1951 the daughter of Walter and Marie (Dempsey) Endicott. Survivors, in addition to her father, include her husband, Gene; three children and spouses, Rob (Mary) Shaw, Andy (Meredith) Shaw and Sue Ellen (Mike Smith) Rogers; eight grandchildren, Whitney, Tristan, Bobby, Daniel, Lily, William, Matthew and Benjamin; brother, Richard Endicott and sister, Connie Hendershot. She was preceded in death by her mother. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Marv Wiseman officiating. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -